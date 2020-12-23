M5Stack Christmas Guide 2020: Contest, Free Gift, Special Offer

M5Stack Christmas Campaign 2020 is in full swing! Join our contest, make your best project! Get your free gift and enjoy a special offer!

/EIN News/ --

Shenzhen, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

M5Stack Christmas Contest 2020

What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than DIY a Christmas project?

Enter now for a chance to win M5Stack Christmas Reward Packs. Click here to enter.

How to Enter

1.Create a Christmas project using M5Stack products.

2.Upload your project on Hackster.io, including "M5Stack Christmas" in your project title.

Prizes

All participants can pick one of three awesome rewards:

CardKB Mini Keyboard

HEX RGB LRD Board

M5:Bit converter Board



The contest will have one winner. The winner is the creator of the most viewed project on Hackster.io.



The winner will get the M5Stack Reward Packs:

RoverC Pro (Including M5StickC)+JoyC (Including M5StickC)

M5Stack Christmas Gift PLUS a Special Offer

Get your Free gift (Random style delivery) on orders over USD 49.9

Click Here to Check out the Christmas Guide from M5Stack.

Valid 4:00 PM Dec. 16-4:00 PM Dec. 31, 2020 (GMT+8)

About M5Stack

M5Stack focuses on creating all-in-one, stackable, and modular open-source IoT Development kits, based on ESP32.

M5Stack has developed a brand’s word of mouth in the development board space in the world over the last few years. Especially, its products are beloved by most of the fans in Japan. M5Stack products are sold in more than 100 countries such as Japan, the United States, UK, Germany, Australia, Belgium, and so on. Its products are widely used in various application scenarios such as Smart Home, Smart Office, STEM Education, AI, Robotics, Industry4.0, and etc.

Follow M5Stack

Website: https://m5stack.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/M5Stack

Twitter: https://twitter.com/M5Stack

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/m5stack

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m5stack

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/m5stack

Hackster.io: https://www.hackster.io/m5stack

GitHub: https://github.com/m5stack

Document: https://docs.m5stack.com/#/

Attachments

Diana Tian utiful.com 15029787955 diana@m5stack.com