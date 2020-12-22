For Immediate Release: December 22, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The FDA has posted translations of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine fact sheet for recipients and caregivers, and the fact sheet for healthcare providers in languages including: Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese. We will post additional language translations of the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers to this page as we receive the translations.

The FDA recently approved three abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs): On Dec. 18, one ANDA for etomidate injection, indicated for the induction of general anesthesia. The most common side effects of etomidate injection are venous pain on injection and skeletal muscle movements. On Dec. 18, one ANDA for furosemide injection, indicated for the treatment of edema (fluid retention) associated with congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver, and renal disease. Common side effects of furosemide injection include hypokalemia (low potassium level), hypotension (low blood pressure), and dizziness. On Dec. 21, one ANDA for succinylcholine chloride injection USP 200 mg/10 mL, which is indicated, in addition to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation. Side effects of succinylcholine chloride injection include anaphylaxis, hyperkalemia, and malignant hyperthermia. Etomidate injection and furosemide injection are included in FDA’s Drug Shortage Database. The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to safe and effective medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.

Testing updates: As of Dec. 22, 306 tests and sample collection devices are authorized by the FDA under emergency use authorizations (EUAs). These include 233 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 62 antibody tests, and 11 antigen tests. There are 32 molecular authorizations that can be used with home-collected samples. There is one molecular prescription at home test, one antigen prescription at home test, and one over-the-counter (OTC) at-home antigen test.



The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

###

Inquiries

Related Information