Applied Biology Expands Clinical Leadership Team with Key Hire

FLAVIO A. CADEGIANI, MD, MSC, PHD JOINS APPLIED BIOLOGY AS CLINICAL DIRECTOR

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Biology announced today the addition of renowned endocrinologist Flavio A. Cadegiani, MD, MSc, PhD in the key position of Clinical Director.Dr. Cadegiani joins Applied Biology during a rapid expansion in its clinical trials programs. Applied Biology is conducting over a dozen trials in the US, Europe, Asia and South America. Dr. Cadegiani expands the International team with additional expertise in endocrinology as well as presence in Brazil and South America.ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGYFounded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. ( www.appliedbiology.com ), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.