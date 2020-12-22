DNR seeks comment on Esquagamah Lake management plan (published December 22, 2020)

Anglers and others interested in fisheries management strategies for lakes in the Aitkin area are invited to comment on the Esquagamah Lake fisheries management plan through Thursday, Jan. 14.

Lake management plans identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next five to 20 years. They include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, and species presence.

Comments and suggestions from the public are crucial for planning and determining management success. For anglers, this is the best opportunity to influence how these lakes are managed.

While most staff are working remotely during the pandemic, people can contact the DNR’s Aitkin area fisheries office by calling 218-429-3031, or emailing [email protected] to receive an electronic copy of the draft plan, as well as recent fish survey information.

Questions or comments about the plans should be sent by email to Aitkin area fisheries supervisor, Rick Bruesewitz, at [email protected]. Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Aitkin work area are welcome at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.

The DNR’s lake and stream management activities are funded through the sale of fishing licenses and the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Act.