Strategic Partnership between RSG101 and Nash Technologies Inc. announced to support COVID-19 efforts on Telemedicine

Teleclinic-lab with fast testing + treatment for COVID-19 and other common diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSG101 & Nash Technologies Inc. (NTI) announced their strategic partnership that will create a new integrated solution for COVID-19 and other viruses. The partners will offer a telehealth/teleclinic solution, as an on-demand testing and control center for diseases. The all-in-one innovative, self-contained, and integrated solution, will enable investors, non-profits and other industries easy access to a solution that goes a long way towards supporting their efforts with COVID-19, as well as other viral and bacterial diseases.

Telehealth is a powerful tool to connect patients and care providers. A place where providers can test, monitor, diagnose, treat, and counsel patients for whom access to care is a struggle or not at all feasible. Telehealth creates convenient, accessible, affordable, and faster care. Many patients and entire communities have already benefited from a telehealth/teleclinic solution and now our focus is to stop and control the spread of COVID-19, as well as helping to prepare and get ahead of other common diseases and health affections.

An onsite lab equipped with correct technology allows for faster turn-around on test results. This means that care providers are able to make timely diagnoses and provide the best care and treatment to their patients. “NTI's strategic partnership with RSG101 will enhance our vision and mission of supporting humanitarian operations domestically and around the globe. With this partnership, we'll be able to provide cutting edge technology in a platform that's optimized for the global logistics network, in order to service our clients’ needs," says NTI CEO Ian Nash.

RSG101, with a focus on resilience and stability, has designed an innovative community hub to facilitate disaster preparedness and response. The core of these scalable hubs consist of rapidly deployable resources that integrate and allow communities to develop and grow. Resources such as water, power, connectivity, shelter, medical clinics, classrooms, command and control units, and any other custom units required to support the basic needs of remote communities and enable economic growth.

RSG101 is a woman-owned small business proud to carry on with the purpose of growth and development of its global community especially in underserved areas. With a combined experience of over 30 years, a lesson learned philosophy, and acquired knowledge, this provides them the expertise and complete understanding to work even in locations where other organizations would not contemplate to go.

Their years of experience mean that their teams mobilize quickly, hit the ground, and establish our presence to perform our required tasks in a professional way that exceeds the expectations of our clients. From Urban Operations Training Environments to Habitable Structures. RSG101 offers turnkey solutions for military, law enforcement, disaster relief organizations, educational facilities, and businesses that are quick to deploy, cost-effective, and efficiently operated.

Nash Technologies Inc. (NTI) – Works to promote a healthier and more humane world through the integration of world-class expertise and cutting-edge biometric and sensor technology. NTI, along with their partners provide Medical Units (MU) Healthcare Solutions which are rapidly deployable telehealth clinics that provide immediate access to medical care in situations such as natural disasters, military zones, or remote work environments.

Chris Bradley

5879882344

Chris@nashtech.ca