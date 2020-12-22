Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Declares Annual Performance Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MILLERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, at a meeting held on December 22, 2020, declared an annual performance cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2021.



About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

