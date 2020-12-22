Modified District Government Services for Christmas Day

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, December 25, 2020, the District Government will observe Christmas Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON FRIDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters will remain open on Friday, December 25. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue, NW will be open on December 25 from 9 am – 12 pm by appointment-only essential services (shower, laundry, phones, clothing distribution, etc.). To schedule an appointment for services, email [email protected]. On Christmas Day, the Center will serve a special Christmas boxed meal from the park adjacent to the Center from 11 am – 1 pm. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Warming Center at the Downtown Day Services Center will be open on December 25 from 9 am – 5 pm for unsheltered individuals in need of a warm place to be during the day.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 2001 Mississippi Avenue, SE, will be open on December 25.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25:

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The District’s meal distribution sites will be closed on Friday, December 25. On Wednesday, December 23, DCPS meal sites will be open and youth can pick up six meal kits. DCPS sites will be closed December 24-28, and normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 29. DPR meal sites at recreation centers will be open on Thursday, December 24 and Monday, December 28 from 10 am – 2 pm Each meal kit contains a breakfast and a lunch. A list of sites is available at coronavirus.dc.gov/food.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, December 25.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, December 25. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open for curbside pick-up and drop-off service from 10 am – 2 pm on Thursday, December 24 and will be closed on Friday, December 25. Per Mayor’s Order 2020-127, library services will be restricted to curbside pick-up and drop-off only beginning on December 23, 2020 until January 15, 2021. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library's app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation, community, and aquatic centers will be closed on Friday, December 25. DPR parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. Outdoor gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

In observance of the holiday, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Saturday, December 26.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Friday will be serviced Saturday.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

The following DPW modified services remain in effect as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

The following ticketing is suspended: Emergency no parking violations (vehicles will be relocated without charge and will not be ticketed). Expired District license plates and inspection stickers. Expired residential parking permits. Expired meters.

Vehicle booting and towing is suspended.

DC Circulator and DC Streetcar will not offer service on Christmas Day. Per Mayor’s Order 2020-127, the DC Circulator National Mall Route will be suspended on December 23, 2020, at 10 pm and resume on January 15, 2021, at 5 am.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, December 26, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) is not permitting normal construction on District Government holidays and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service).

Independence Avenue between 4th Street, SW and 2nd Street SE.

In addition, ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect: