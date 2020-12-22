Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vermont State Police - Blue Alert Exercise

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

BLUE ALERT EXERCISE RESCHEDULED

 

The BLUE Alert exercise, previously scheduled for Dec. 14, was postponed and now has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The exercise will test the functionality of various components of Vermont’s BLUE Alert system.  Specifically, the VT-ALERT system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers; the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will be populated with exercise information; and VT Lottery will activate its system to message signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be utilized to send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will not be utilized.  The BLUE Alert test follows a similar test of the AMBER Alert system on Dec. 3.

 

Please note that during this exercise phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account by going to the website at http://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert or by clicking on the link  https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup

 

For further questions about the exercise please contact:

 

Vermont State Police Lt. Shawn Loan

Director, Vermont Intelligence Center

Shawn.Loan@Vermont.gov

 

 

 

Det. Sgt. Julie Sullivan

Vermont State Police

 

Vermont Intelligence Center

188 Harvest Lane

Williston, VT  05495

 

(802) 872-6110 Office

(802) 872-6114 Direct

(802) 595-1696 Cell

(802) 872-6125 Fax

 

julie.sullivan@vermont.gov

 

