Mysterious Amnesiac Evades Special Forces and Mercenaries in Sci-fi Technothriller
Nathaniel Szymkowicz' "The Shroud of Peace" shows aftershocks of interstellar regime change, ideological fracture of galactic society
This is a work of entertainment first. It is perfectly acceptable to turn off your brain and enjoy this as a fun high octane space opera...”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchell Henderson wakes up in a hospital at the edge of civilization. He has no memory of who he is or how he got there. Yet soon enough, and with no small amount of violence, he finds himself hounded by a mercenary company called Blackout, along with a highly lethal team of government Special Forces. Little does he know that he has the key to uncovering a conspiracy threatening the balance of power in the cosmos, and possibly sow the seeds of galactic conflict. So begins "The Shroud of Peace," the first installment of Nathaniel Szymkowicz's "Sins of Peace" saga.
— Nathaniel Szymkowicz
The novel is an intense militaristic sci-fi adventure with a healthy dose of espionage and intrigue, delving into clandestine operations where the ink is as dark as the void of space itself. The story unfolds in a galaxy recently torn apart by a tremendous war between the human United Interstellar Alliance and the Sanhaeli Empire. Chaos continues amidst the ruins and a private security corporation aptly named Blackout rises in the power vacuum left by the defeat of the insectoid Sanhaeli. Blackout grows strong enough to contest the Alliance’s hegemony and a cold war is brewing between the two powers, like a powder keg just waiting for a spark.
Szymkowicz weaves a complex narrative in a fully fleshed out setting. Beyond vying factions and clashing operatives lies a universe bearing the scars of war. He displays the aftermath of interstellar-scale combat and how its effects linger on even after the fighting has officially ended. Moreover, he shows that events of such scales cannot be accurately encompassed by any single perspective. Likewise, the visceral narrative shows the painstaking process of picking up the pieces. There are no easy solutions or deus ex machinas here.
"I wanted to explore a conflict where the antagonist was as fleshed out as the protagonist and good and evil wasn't so cut and dry, especially in a Science Fiction. Slowly noticing how divisive and over simplified discourse was becoming in the world around me, I sought to create an arena for people to remove their biases and test their ideas from a self-aware external perspective." Szymkowicz explains.
At its heart, “The Shroud of Piece” is a riveting read that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. As Szymkowicz says: "This is a work of entertainment first. It is perfectly acceptable to turn off your brain and enjoy this as a fun high octane space opera. Should you choose to look into this deeper, this is an exercise in self awareness, not a soap box for political straw men."
About the Author
Nathaniel Szymkowicz holds a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in English and Military Science. He is currently working on his Master's Degree in Homeland Security with a concentration in Counterterrorism Studies.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 8884463094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Book Video: The Shroud of Peace by Nathaniel Szymkowicz