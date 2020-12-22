Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,519 in the last 365 days.

Beer Institute Releases November 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2020:

The November 2020 estimate is 12,300,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.8% compared to November 2019 removals of 12,396,000.

The Beer Institute estimates for the remaining months are expected to see continued revisions as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513
February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829
March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653
April 14,231,974 13,437,000 -5.6% -794,974
May 15,175,568 13,774,000 -9.2% -1,401,568
June 15,878,059 16,216,000 2.1% 337,941
July 14,885,484 15,385,000 3.4% 499,516
August 14,324,000 14,500,000 1.2% 176,000
September 14,796,000 14,800,000 0.0% 4,000
October 13,168,000 13,250,000 0.6% 82,000
November 12,396,000 12,300,000 -0.8% -96,000
YTD 153,233,793 151,943,000 -0.8% -1,290,793

The December 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on January 28, 2021.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.


Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

You just read:

Beer Institute Releases November 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.