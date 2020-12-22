The Jackie Robinson Foundation Appoints Cecilia Marshall as Vice President

JRF Recruits Seasoned Non-Profit Executive

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has announced the appointment of Cecilia Marshall as Vice President, Program Development and Strategy. Marshall, who has extensive experience in higher education and specialized scholarship programs, will be responsible for scaling the Foundation’s 48-year-old scholarship program to reach a broader segment of college students through JRF Impact, an innovative, interactive platform. She will also oversee the ongoing assessment and enhancement of JRF’s unique Core Program model that The New York Times dubbed “one of the best educational efforts [of its kind].”

“Cecilia Marshall brings a wealth of experience and talent as a leader in a number of areas pertinent to JRF’s mission and goals. From her knowledge of college admissions, scholarship management and non-profit stewardship, to her communications and marketing background, she will be a highly valued member of our management team” said Della Britton, JRF President and CEO.

Marshall joins JRF from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation (JKCF). As Director of Strategic Initiatives at JKCF, she managed communications, scholarship recruitment and selection, and a diverse portfolio of college access and success programs. Prior to JKCF, she was Managing Director of Scholarships and Programs at Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars Fund, where she oversaw the Gates Millennium Scholars/APIA program. Earlier in her career, Marshall worked in corporate advertising at BBDO New York and UniWorld Group. She is a former board member of the National Scholarship Providers Association (NSPA) and Emerging Leaders Program Fellow with Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics, Inc. (LEAP). Marshall received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Savannah College of Art & Design.

Growing up in the shadow of a civil rights giant, Cecilia Marshall, granddaughter of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, is keenly aware of the responsibility attached to a legacy of excellence. Both Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson championed first-class citizenship for all Americans. Both leave powerful legacies of providing opportunities in education, the surest path to first-class citizenship. Marshall’s historical perspective adds to the assets she brings to the position.

“Disparities in education persist,” said Cecilia Marshall, “and JRF has successfully addressed systemic issues in higher education for decades, creating opportunities for young leaders both in college and in the workplace. I am truly proud to join the JRF team to help perpetuate such a rich legacy and commitment to equal opportunity.”

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

The Jackie Robinson Foundation has advanced the ideals of equity and opportunity by leveling the playing field in higher education and the workplace for 48 years. JRF provides generous four-year scholarships and extensive support services, including career guidance and internship placement, to highly motivated college students who have maintained a 98% graduation rate. Since 1973, JRF has disbursed over $95 million in grants and direct support to 1,700 JRF Scholars. With the upcoming opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, JRF will inspire others to embrace the ideals embodied in the legacy of its heroic namesake. JRF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Learn more by visiting www.jackierobinson.org.

###

Farrah Parker Jackie Robinson Foundation 310-350-1984 fparker@jackierobinson.org