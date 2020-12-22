ArcelorMittal extends conversion date for $1bn mandatory convertible bond

/EIN News/ --



ArcelorMittal announces the extension of the conversion date for the $1 billion privately placed mandatory convertible bond (MCB) issued on 28 December 2009 by one of its wholly-owned Luxembourg subsidiaries.

This amendment to the MCB, which is mandatorily convertible into preferred shares of such subsidiary, was executed on 22 December 2020. The mandatory conversion date of the bond has been extended to 31 January 2024. The other main features of the MCB remain unchanged. The bond was placed privately with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and is not listed.

The subsidiary has simultaneously executed amendments providing for the extension of the outstanding notes into which it invested the proceeds of the bond issuance, which are linked to shares of the listed company China Oriental Group Company Limited, which is held by an ArcelorMittal subsidiary.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/