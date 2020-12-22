DOE Awards Savannah River National Laboratory Management and Operating Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) Management and Operating (M&O) contract to Battelle Savannah River Alliance, LLC (BSRA) of Columbus, OH.

The Cost-Plus-Award-Fee contract will include a 5-year base period (inclusive of 120 day transition period) and potential award terms of up to 5 more years, for a total period of up to 10 years. The anticipated contract value is approximately $3.8 billion over the potential 10-year period of performance.

The procurement was competed as a full-and-open competition, and EM received three proposals. The Department determined the BSRA proposal provided the best value to the Government considering Laboratory Vision, Key Personnel, Management and Operations, Past Performance, Transition Plan, and Cost and Fee.

BSRA is a single member LLC, with Battelle Memorial Institute being the sole member. BSRA’s teaming subcontractors include: Clemson University, Georgia Tech Research Corporation, South Carolina State University, University of Georgia Research Foundation, Inc., and University of South Carolina as well as Longenecker & Associates, Inc. and TechSource, Inc. BSRA’s teaming arrangement with regional universities will further DOE’s goal to increase academic involvement in the management of the Laboratory.

This new M&O contract for SRNL is expected to enhance the laboratory’s ability to focus on research and development, increase its flexibility to pursue more diversified projects, and attract talent and the involvement of other research institutions and academia in its projects.

“This M&O contract will position SRNL to maximize its potential as a national laboratory to benefit the Department, the American scientific discovery and innovation ecosystem, the local communities near the lab and the American taxpayer at large,” said DOE Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar.

The services will be performed at SRNL at the Savannah River Site (SRS), near Aiken, South Carolina. The SRNL M&O contractor will be responsible for the overall management and operation of SRNL. The multi-program, Federally Funded Research and Development Center work performed under the new contract will include operations and maintenance of SRNL’s nuclear and non-nuclear facilities and DOE mission roles focused in the following areas: • Environmental Management • National Security • Science Discovery • Energy Security • Legacy Management

The new contract resulting from this procurement will take over responsibility for the SRNL work scope from the larger SRS M&O contract with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC (SRNS). Following issuance of a notice to proceed to BSRA, the transition of the management and operation of SRNL to the new contract will commence.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at

https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/sr_national_lab/.