Louisville Teen Battling Brain Tumor Gets Wish 2 Days Before Christmas
17-year-old from Louisville to be surprised with in-demand PS5 gaming system and in-home gaming setup
Big O Tires is a wonderful community partner. Their support will help Nava create lifetime memories of fun from home. This will help Nava take his mind off of his difficult medical condition.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To grant a local teenager’s wish two days before Christmas, Big O Tires Louisville is partnering with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.
While fighting a fast-growing brain tumor, Louisville resident Nava (last name withheld) has one heartfelt wish: To have his own gaming setup so he can play favorite video games at home.
“At age 17, Nava has had more surgeries and treatments than most people face in a lifetime, but he is positive and approaches each day with a smile,” said Greg Kimberlin, Big O Tires owner. “To bring happiness to him and grant his wish of a gaming setup in his home, featuring the new Sony PlayStation® 5, is an honor for all of us at Big O Tires.”
To celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Big O Tires dealers will conduct a drive-through “Wish-Granting Celebration” at 3:30 p.m. today, Wed., Dec. 23, at John F. Kennedy Montessori School, 3800 Gibson Lane, to drive through and award the gaming set up wish to Nava.
"We are so grateful that Big O Tires is joining us to create a life-changing wish for Nava,” said Cassidy Hyde, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Advancement Officer. “Big O Tires is a wonderful community partner, and their support will help Nava create lifetime memories of fun from home.
“Never having had his own gaming console, Nava said he cannot wait to play his favorite games.”
A devoted community member, Big O Tires is constantly looking for ways to benefit children in Kentuckiana.
“Families are important to each one of us, and making a child’s dream come true is something our Big O teams do without hesitation,” said Kimberlin. “Just to see the smile on Nava’s face when he holds his very own wish in his hands is going to make it all worth it because helping others is what really matters.”
The Wish-Granting process, which is open to all businesses and families, gives a sense of hope and joy to those affected by a critical illness.
“This wish experience will give Nava the opportunity to take his mind off of his difficult medical condition. Wishes deliver hope and now more than ever, hope is essential,” said Hyde.
Research shows children who have wishes granted can build physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.
“We grant about 150 wishes each year across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Due to the global pandemic, we have more Kentucky children waiting for a wish than ever before. We need the community’s support to make every wish come true,” said Hyde. “Visit www.wish.org/oki or follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin to learn how you can help.”
Established in 1962, Big O Tires began when independent tire dealers formed a tire-buying cooperative to secure volume pricing and keep their customers happy. Over 50 years later, Big O Tires has become one of North America's largest retail tire franchisors, with nearly 400 independently owned and operated locations in 19 states, providing customers with a broad range of automotive services in addition to quality tires, wheels and accessories. As Big O Tires continues to thrive in an ever-changing marketplace, it remains rooted in its humble beginnings as a proud collective of independent dealers committed to putting its customers first.
