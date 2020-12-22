Attorney General Moody Encourages Law Enforcement to Connect with Communities and Mentor At-Risk Kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is pushing for federal, state and local law enforcement officers to take initiative within their communities to build bonds and mentor at-risk kids. Today, Attorney General Moody sent 300 letters statewide to sheriffs, police chiefs and federal agency heads urging law enforcement participation in the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentorship program, Bigs in Blue. This successful program already has hundreds of dedicated volunteers and by expanding participation amongst law enforcement, it will help create more valuable mentor relationships between at-risk kids and the officers who serve their communities.

Bigs in Blue pairs law enforcement personnel as one-on-one mentors to children in the communities they serve. The mentors serve one hour a week, spending time with local children by helping with academics, playing sports, going for walks and much more.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “There is a growing list of children that desperately need guidance and a positive relationship in their lives to steer them down the right path. I hope we can inspire more law enforcement officers to participate in this very worthwhile mentorship program and build critical bonds within their communities.

“By encouraging mentor relationships between law enforcement and at-risk children, we can break down barriers, create valuable opportunities to learn from one another, and change lives.”

Last year, Attorney General Moody, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced a partnership to increase statewide law enforcement participation in the Bigs in Blue program. Since the announcement of this partnership, there has been a steady increase in volunteers for Bigs in Blue. There are currently more than 260 active matches with law enforcement officers through more than 30 agencies statewide. For more information on the partnership, click here .

If you work for a law enforcement agency and would like to get involved in this program, click here .

Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Last year, Attorney General Moody presented a Back the Blue Award to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay for facilitating the Bigs in Blue mentoring program. For more information on this award, click here .