Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105818
Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ approximately 10:27 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mandigo Road, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Shooting
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 21, 2020 at approximately 10:27pm, a male was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The investigation has revealed that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
At this time, the State Police are not identifying any of the parties involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.
An updated news release will be issued when more information becomes available.
