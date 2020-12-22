Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 20B105818

 

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                       

 

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ approximately 10:27 pm

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mandigo Road, Rockingham, VT

 

VIOLATION: Shooting

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 21, 2020 at approximately 10:27pm, a male was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The investigation has revealed that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

 

At this time, the State Police are not identifying any of the parties involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

 

An updated news release will be issued when more information becomes available.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

COURT: N/A

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Tyler R. Noyes

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation

