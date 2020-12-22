Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105818

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ approximately 10:27 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mandigo Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 21, 2020 at approximately 10:27pm, a male was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The investigation has revealed that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

At this time, the State Police are not identifying any of the parties involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

An updated news release will be issued when more information becomes available.

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

