Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Credit Suisse
December 22, 2020
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Credit Suisse Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland; Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland; Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc., New York, New York; and Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement dated December 22, 2020
