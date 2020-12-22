Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Credit Suisse

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Credit Suisse Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland; Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland; Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc., New York, New York; and Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement dated December 22, 2020

