U.S. Partner Secures Licensing Rights to 2,400 Retail Stores

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 21, 2020 Biosenta’s U.S. licensing partner Kleen Bee Labs, LLC has secured licensing rights in Ralphs and Food 4 Less retailers, which are divisions of Kroger Corp. Kroger Corp is one of the largest retailers in the US with approx. 2,400 stores. Kleen Bee Labs long term goal is to distribute in over 10,000 stores across the United States.



Kleen Bee Labs’ previously announced deal will ensure Biosenta's patented formulation will continue to expand and be sold at scale across North America. The distributor will cover all costs associated with marketing, warehousing, transportation logistics, and retail space fees.

Biosenta is on pace to receive its first royalty payment from Kleen Bee Labs by the end of December.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta develops and manufactures a range of wet and dry anti-microbial chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using active material, and advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

