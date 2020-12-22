Global Digital Production Printer Market – A Shift from Traditional Method to Digital Technology - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New technology innovations, the growing number of profitable business models, and the continuing shift to just-in-time production are anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.



The global digital production printer market accounted for US$ 24.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4%.

The report "Global Digital Production Printer Market, By Type (Monochrome and Color), By Technology (Inkjet and Toner), By Production Method (Cut Sheet, Continuous Feed, Sheet Fed, and Web Based), By Application (Transactional, Commercial, Publishing, Label & Packaging, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4509

Key Highlights:

In June 2014, Konica Minolta signed an agreement with Ergo Asia Pty Limited (Australia), a leading Asian marketing production management services provider, whereby it would acquire all the latter’s shares.

In February 2015, Ricoh started a new company in the Middle East as part of its strategy to more directly support customers and partners in key emerging markets globally as well as to meet local needs and the demand for new digital office solutions.

In January 2020, Ricoh, a Japanese company, announced the start of the new manufacturing organization, Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd, in April 2020. With the launch of production at the new manufacturing organization, existing production sites in China will be reorganized. Production at Ricoh Asia Industry (Shenzhen) Ltd was expected to end in the spring of 2020, and production at Ricoh Components & Products (Shenzhen) Ltd is likely to finish in the fall of 2020.

Analyst View:

Growth of printing applications in packaging

Packaging applications are among the major sources of demand for production printers, as digital package printing has become more mainstream. Product manufacturers are increasingly addressing focused groups of buyers through increasingly customizing cardboard boxes and labels. Packaging gained high importance. While many printers and converters have used their printing systems for digital label production, in 2020, folding cartons and flexible packaging are expected to become increasingly focused. With tactile elements on packaging materials and creatively designed outer packaging, brand owners further focus on driving the consumers' attention on their products.

Growth of e-commerce industry

The growth of e-commerce is expected to drive the demand for better packaging solutions worldwide. This is expected to drive the Production Printing solutions in packaging to meet the needs of this market where competition is very high. The evolution of e-commerce is expected to create demands for printing methods that can match the speed, volumes, and standardization that this industry demands. However, high initial investment cost might be hampering the growth of the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Production Printer Market”, By Type (Monochrome and Color), By Technology (Inkjet and Toner), By Production Method (Cut Sheet, Continuous Feed, Sheet Fed, and Web Based), By Application (Transactional, Commercial, Publishing, Label & Packaging, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Request a PDF Brochure @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4509

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global digital production printer market accounted for US$ 24.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, production method, application and region.

Depending upon production method, the continuous feed segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Depending upon application, the publishing segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Production Printing with India, Indonesia, and Vietnam showing high growth rates markets. According to the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), India is anticipated to become the fifth largest consumer market by 2025. According to an ASSOCHAM-EY joint study, the printing and packaging industry in India is anticipated to grow to USD 72.6 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 18%.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Digital-Production-Printer-Market-4509

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global digital production printer market includes Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, Ricoh Company, Konica Minolta, Canon, Agfa, Gevaert, EFI Electronics, Eastman Kodak Company, Inca Digital Printers, and Miyakoshi Co.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Browse Related Report:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com