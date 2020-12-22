Eduardo Africano Speaks Out on Developing a Successful Consulting Practice
WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional consultant and contract professional Eduardo Africano spoke out on an article published on EconoTimes.com. The subject of the article was developing a successful consulting practice, something that Africano can speak to given his long career as a professional consultant.
Africano has dedicated his career to building lasting business relationships and currently plays an integral role in a major global consulting company, AXIOS CONSULTANTS. Specifically, Africano’s area of expertise lies in building formidable relationships among corporations globally, with a specialization in the Latin American and Caribbean markets. His consulting services are contracted with companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia looking to go to market in Latin America and the Caribbean. He also provides consulting services to businesses inside the Caribbean and Latin America region seeking to do business in U.S.A and European markets.
In the article, Africano broke down his advice for developing a successful consulting practice into eight key tips.
Tips offered include everything from managing your time wisely to implementing a client relationship management (CRM) tool.
Eduardo Africano also touched on the importance of fostering strong and positive relationships, which he believes is the backbone of consulting.
“Without positive employee relationships, your team won’t be productive. Above all, if you fail to build and nurture relationships with peers and mentors in the industry, you may have a hard time getting your feet off the ground in the first place,” Edward Africano claimed.
He also explained that when you’re first starting out in the industry, your sole focus should be meeting clients, peers, and mentors face-to-face and building and maintaining positive relationships with these people.
Later in the article, Edward Africano provided another piece of advice, which is to practice the principle of lifelong learning. He believes that this advice applies to professionals across all industries and recommends continuing the learning journey by seeking out the latest technologies and reading trade journals and articles online.
Eduardo Africano’s article concludes with his advice on establishing measurables or metrics so that clients can see the clear results of the work you do as a consultant. Africano noted that not only is this a way to keep clients happy, but having this data will help you acquire new clients too.
To learn more, please visit https://eduardoafricano.com/.
About Edward Africano
Ed Africano is a native of Weston, Florida, and a strategic contracting and business consultant. He has a knack for establishing lasting relationships with corporations in global markets, with a specialization in Latin America and the Caribbean regions. Currently, he serves as an integral part of a major consulting firm, AXIOS CONSULTANTS. Prior to his esteemed corporate and consulting career, Africano was a professional soccer player and player agent. On his free time, he still coaches youth soccer players in the USA.
