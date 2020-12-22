Equatorial Guinea Supports Mozambique’s Momentous Gas Developments; Minister to Speak at Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021

Equatorial Guinea has been a leader in gas in Africa, successfully establishing LNG, LPG, methanol and comprehensive upstream gas infrastructure on and around Bioko Island; Mozambique is a global hotspot for gas investment, with LNG exports set to begin in 2022; The Equatorial Guinea Minister congratulated Mozambican President H.E. Filipe Nyusi on his receiving of the Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) ‘Person of the Year’ award for 2020.

Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima has offered the support of his ministry to Mozambique as it develops its monumental gas reserves. He will deliver a keynote speech at the Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021 event in Maputo on 8-9 March 2021.

H.E. Lima will take to the stage alongside Mozambican counterpart H.E. Ernesto Max Tonela, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique. MGP 2021 is produced by Africa Oil & Power (AOP) in partnership with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, the African Energy Chamber, and the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber.

“In the ongoing discussion on what natural resources can really do for African economies and people, we need to keep sight of the incredible value of natural gas as a catalyst for industry and growth,” said H.E. Lima. “I congratulate H.E. President Nyusi on receiving AOP’s Person of the Year award in 2020, which shows the great extent to which His Excellency has prioritized and driven gas development in Mozambique this past year.”

“Mozambique is on the path to developing its natural gas resources responsibly and sustainably, and it is our pleasure to support this effort, which will have a profound impact on the country,” he continued. “Equatorial Guinea successfully diversified its economy using gas, creating jobs and opportunity that transformed our nation. With Mozambique’s world-class reserves, the transformation will be even greater.”

Equatorial Guinea’s Punta Europa gas complex is home to a liquefied natural gas plant that delivered its first cargo in 2007, as well as methanol, liquefied petroleum gas, and gas-to-power facilities. Feedstock is delivered from the Alba field. In 2019 the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons initiated the Gas Megahub project to link production and processing infrastructure for existing fields, and bring additional gas to Punta Europa to ‘backfill’ the EG LNG plant.

Mozambique is home to the largest foreign direct investment project in Africa, Total’s Mozambique LNG, and is rapidly building the frameworks and infrastructure needed to export and create an internal market for natural gas. Production and processing projects Rovuma LNG (led by ExxonMobil and Eni) and Coral FLNG (led by Eni) are also underway, with the Coral floating LNG unit expecting first production in 2022.

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) is proud to produce the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 conference and exhibition alongside prestigious national partners. Global investors are invited to attend the event and can register at www.MozambiqueGasandPower.com. Find out how to sponsor or exhibit by emailing International Conference Director Sandra Jeque and the team at sales@africaoilandpower.com.