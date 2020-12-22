UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care Receives $3.76M PCORI Award to Improve Digital & In-Person Access to Behavioral Health Care for Moms on Medicaid

Project includes focus on Black women to further explore impact of social influences on health

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, PA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care secured a $3.76M award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to reduce barriers to critical behavioral health services for women both during and after pregnancy.

“Postpartum behavioral health screenings and services are only useful if they are accessible and delivered in ways that women will fully utilize them,” said Diane Holder, President and CEO, UPMC Health Plan. ”We will use these PCORI funds to enhance our research on how to best structure both in-person services and digital tools to ensure they are relevant and user-friendly to mothers covered by Medicaid so they can receive the behavioral health care they need.”

The roughly 900-member research project will recruit primarily Black and White women. Up to 40 percent of all low-income and Black women experience perinatal depression and/or anxiety–more than double the national rate of 20 percent, according to existing research.1,2,3,4

“These statistics are startling and serious. Pregnant women and new mothers need access to the full spectrum of behavioral health services, including depression and anxiety screening, counseling, and referrals to community resources. Yet many women—especially women of color—do not receive the services they need,” said Ellen Beckjord, PhD, MPH, Associate Vice President, Population Health and Clinical Transformation for UPMC Health Plan and lead investigator on the study.

“Our project will explore multiple ways to increase access to support for all of our Medicaid members, including digital health coaches and innovative, user-friendly digital tools.”

The addition of Brown Mamas, a support community for Black mothers, as well as other community organizations to the study team, will help further ensure that the research maintains ongoing relevance and stakeholder inclusivity to better understand and address gaps in health care faced by Black mothers.

The project will explore three approaches in behavioral health care delivery: The current “standard of care,” which is connecting pregnancy and postpartum members to community behavioral health providers; using RxWell, a digital tool to access evidence-based behavioral health education and self-management skills; and using RxWell with the support of a digital health coach. RxWell is UPMC Health Plan’s mobile app that offers clinically developed, evidence-based content; self-guided exercises; and other tools to support things like self-monitoring and goal setting to help members manage stress, anxiety, and depression and reach their health-related goals.

“We hope to learn the right combination of supports and services that work best in treating perinatal depression and anxiety, especially at a time when new mothers are most vulnerable to these conditions,” said Beckjord. “Through RxWell, we also seek to further unlock the potential of digital-based tools to maximize access to high-quality behavioral health care for UPMC for You members.”

This award has been approved pending completion of a business and programmatic review by PCORI staff and issuance of a formal award contract.

