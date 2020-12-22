Eduardo Africano Launches New Website
WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former professional soccer player and current professional consultant Eduardo Africano recently launched a new personal and professional website. The website highlights Africano’s impressive career, in addition to showcasing the many published articles and interviews he has been featured in online.
In addition to being a successful strategic contracting and business consultant, Eduardo Africano is also a father of four and a husband of 25 years. Although he is a Texas native, he currently resides in sunny Weston, Florida with his family.
Professionally speaking, Eduardo Africano’s new website provides some insight into his illustrious career. Africano dedicated himself to corporate America for over 20 years. During this time, he gained many practical skills, becoming an expert in lucrative niches like mergers and acquisitions, contract management, commercial negotiations, and strategic international business relations. Although he has helped foster relationships with corporations all over the world, from Asia to Europe, his regional specialty is in Latin America.
Per the biography on his new website, after two decades working at other consulting firms, Africano finally decided to go off on his own and found Axios Consultants. Axios Consultants is specifically focused on the markets that Africano is an expert in, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the services they provide are divided up into four main segments, which include commercial analytics and business consulting.
The second portion of Eduardo Africano’s professional website is dedicated to any and all news about him, including each of the published articles he has been featured in. Publications he has been featured in include IdeaMensch, Thrive Global, Investment Watch, and EconoTimes.
The website also invites users to connect with Eduardo Africano through his LinkedIn page.
To learn more, please visit https://eduardoafricano.com/.
About Eduardo Africano
Eduardo Africano is a native of Weston, Florida, and a professional consultant and contract professional. He has a knack for establishing lasting relationships with corporations in global markets ranging from South America to the Caribbean. Currently, he serves as an integral part of several major consulting firms, including Atlas Intercorp and Axios Consultants. Prior to his esteemed consulting career, Africano was a professional soccer player and player agent.
