Key Digital's AV over IP Solution Creates Winning Atmosphere in Tuscaloosa

/EIN News/ -- Mount Vernon, New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lounging in Tuscaloosa’s only rooftop restaurant and bar while overlooking Bryant-Denny Stadium in the shadow of Alabama State University, patrons of The Bear Trap enjoy rooting for the Alabama Crimson Tide in an unparalleled atmosphere created by the many large displays and projectors throughout the two-level building, all thanks to Key Digital’s scalable AV over IP system and the sage expert integrators at EMB Pro AV.

At the beginning of their project to update the AV at their hit bar and restaurant, the owners at The Bear Trap assumed it would prove to be a daunting task to update the unruly wiring and dated AV infrastructure, consolidate expensive monthly subscription sources for a more economical solution, and modernize the atmosphere while staying true to their college sports bar roots. Enter the professionals at EMB Pro AV. With their focus honed in on providing the most robust system at a cost-effective price point, EMB Pro AV knew to turn to Key Digital for a reliable and trustworthy AV over IP system.

The system design included Key Digital’s KD-IP822 AV over IP encoders and decoders which seamlessly integrate with the installed third-party Creston control system. Key Digital’s AV over IP products, such as the KD-IP822, offer near-limitless scalability, and leave room for future expansion as often as the restaurant would like.

Thanks to the wisdom and suggestions of EMB Pro AV, the owners of The Bear Trap immediately saw how this new system would offer return on investment by nixing certain monthly costs, boost revenue ten-fold, and also offer ease of digital signage.

“Every month we’re already saving money on just the Comcast bill, because we were able to get rid of about 12 boxes that were previously mounted right at the televisions. That’s a great savings right off the bat. And now with this digital signage we can advertise specials and sell more than we ever have of certain premium liquors just by putting the names up on the displays and letting everyone know to ask for it by name. We’re looking into eliminating our printed specials inserts because the displays do such a better job of reaching everyone in the crowd. We’re really happy with the system and look forward to expanding the AV even further in the future,” said The Bear Trap owner, Daniel McCullum.

The Bear Trap prides itself on providing a top-notch staff and location right on the University Strip, where patrons can watch all of the Strip action from the rooftop and their favorite teams on the crystal-clear screens.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

About EMB Pro AV

What began as a small record store in 1998 is now located in a 12,000 sq ft building with a full line retail store, event room, production company and full Audio, Video, Lighting and Control integration company. EMB Pro AV specializes in everything from church, school, corporate and government applications. Its talented install team, customer service, and a wide variety of products and services has served well to boost EMB Pro AV to its standing as one of the leading installation companies in the Southeast.

For more information, visit http://embproav.com/index.html.

Attachments

Nicole Mastromarco Key Digital Systems 9146679700 nicole@keydigital.com