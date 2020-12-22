Air Cleaner Case Study: Air Filtration Company Camfil Brings Clean Air to the Home

A customer with a compromised immune system shares her experience and health improvements with Camfil’s City M Air Purifier.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The importance of indoor air quality has been brought to the forefront of international attention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but clean air has always been an important part of everyday life for individuals with a variety of health conditions.

Sarah, whose immune system has abruptly failed her several times throughout her life, was left vulnerable to the effects of pathogens and allergens of all kinds. The first time this occurred, she was nine years old, and had to live isolated for three years. Subsequent events (once in her later teens, twice in her twenties, and most recently in her mid-thirties), forced Sarah to take extensive day-to-day. precautions, including isolation.

“I had been using air purifiers — many, over the decades — and I was looking for something new,” Sarah, who has been using Camfil’s City M Air Purifier for over a year as recommended by Camfil, notes.

The City M is a compact, quiet, and energy-efficient air cleaner, capable of moving 256 cubic feet of air per minute. Featuring two filter packages that each contain an AbsoluteTM HEPA filter and a molecular filter, which only require changing every year to year and a half, the City M can be used on its own or as a supplement to existing HVAC systems.

In the past, Sarah had been using ionizer style air purifiers. There are variations of this type of air purifier, but at their core, these products rely on a process that occurs at the molecular level known as ionization. In air purifiers, this process uses an electrical charge to either attract airborne particles to one another where they become easier to capture in air filters or they fall out of the airstream onto nearby surfaces or are drawn back in the device and collected on a charged plate. Exactly how they work is not immediately apparent and while newer models have addressed this, some versions in the past were found to generate ozone. “So many filters available now have ions, and they’re not being advertised that way,” says Sarah.



Weighing only 38 pounds and plugging into a standard 120V outlet, the City M is easily transportable around the home or office. Sarah notes that she keeps it in her bedroom usually, and on days where seasonal allergens are particularly high, she instantly feels the difference in air quality when she leaves the bedroom. “On those days, when it’s really bad, I just wheel it out of my bedroom and put it wherever I am. It’s so powerful, and it doesn’t take long to clean whatever space it’s in.”

Sarah also observes that the City M doesn’t distract her from her work, or make any large amount of noise: “The white noise is less than an oscillating fan, and that’s when it’s on full power.”

Since using the City M, Sarah reports a reduction in allergy symptoms and overall improved health, but the benefits of having clean air in the home don’t just end there. Sarah’s fiance, who has no health problems, has stopped snoring!

Breathing clean air reduces the risk of a variety of diseases and poor health outcomes, as well as improving workplace productivity. To find out if the City M is part of the right clean air solution for your home, office, classroom, or other space, contact a Camfil representative.

About Air Filtration Company Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.

