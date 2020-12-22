Retailer in India Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search to Power Search and Merchandising on Their eCommerce Store

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a top manufacturer and retailer of decorative lighting in India has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.



The company is a tech-enabled market disruptor in decorative lighting and is India’s largest modern decorative lighting brand. The company was founded by Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs with the goal of changing the highly disorganized decorative lighting market in India. They have seven luxury stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad as well as their eCommerce store.

The company selected Bridgeline’s Celebros search to drive higher conversion rates on their online store and improve their customer’s overall experience. Celebros does this by improving search by delivering more relevant and accurate results and allowing their marketing team to easily merchandise, including their search results and category pages.

Bridgeline’s Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced Auto Complete offers predictive queries and recommendations that are based on real-time analytics in order to provide customers with highly accurate and relevant recommendations.

“We’re very excited to expand our footprint into India,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our search software works with every major eCommerce platform and our intelligent, machine learning technology can help any company improve conversions, boost average order values and increase revenue,” Kahn added.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

