National Aluminum Extrusion Company, Headquartered in Arizona, Expands to New Facility

Profile Precision Extrusions moves into 100,000 square foot facility amid strong growth

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profile Precision Extrusions (PPE), provider of the smallest, most complex, miniature aluminum extrusions and extruded aluminum tubing, today announces it has completed its move into a new 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility. The new building is located in Phoenix and is more than twice the size of PPE’s former facility. With clients like 3M, Boeing and Echo Outdoor Power Equipment, PPE is trusted for manufacturing the aluminum extrusions that others in the industry won’t attempt. The company’s commitment to quality, investment in new equipment, employee training and exceptional customer service have fueled its significant growth in sales over the past five years.



“We’re so proud of the business we’ve built, and the clientele we serve,” says Loren Larson, general manager of PPE. “We’re grateful that we’ve expanded into a space that’s 250% larger than our prior one and are enjoying a growing customer base amid a global pandemic and otherwise tumultuous year. We want to thank our customers and team members for their loyalty and starring role in our success.”

PPE’s leadership plans to continue investing in the business. The company intends to make additional hires in the coming year, as needed based on demand and further growth. PPE will also be expanding the types of aluminum extrusions and value-added services it offers, continually exploring new ways to anticipate customer needs and lead the industry.

“We’re a miniature aluminum extrusion company but we’ve proven we think big,” says Richard Foote, PPE plant manager. “Our designs are unlike others in the field, and our expansion this year is a testament to our vision and the hard work of all of our employees. We’re looking forward to what’s next.”

To see available job openings at PPE, please visit https://profileprecisionextrusions.com/about/careers .

About Profile Precision Extrusions

Based in Phoenix, Profile Precision Extrusions is the leader in manufacturing precision aluminum extruded tubing and extruded aluminum shapes. Its extruded aluminum shapes, extruded aluminum tubing and fabrication capabilities are found in disposable surgical instruments, medical research & diagnostic equipment, commercial aircraft, LED lighting systems, picatinny rails and linear slide systems. To learn more, please visit https://profileprecisionextrusions.com/ .

