IS Prime Offers Liquidity Via FDCTech's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that IS Prime , part of ISAM Capital Markets, has partnered with FDC to extend its liquidity distribution to the innovative Condor FX Pro Trading Platform .



Condor FX Pro Trading Platform is FDC's flagship product. It provides a complete trading suite for retail brokers, fund managers, and traders with proprietary charting tools, advanced order types, level II pricing, multi-tier margin management, and regulatory reporting tools.

Barry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS Prime, comments, "A number of our clients use FDC as a front-to-back solution, and it is important for us to connect with the platforms our clients choose to use. Condor FX Pro Trading Platform is a relatively new platform which is rapidly gaining traction globally, and this partnership will extend our client reach, giving FDC clients the opportunity to have easy access to our highly competitive multi-asset liquidity."

FDC's CEO, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, adds, "We are very proud to be working with a company as reputable as IS Prime and to offer its liquidity to our growing client base."

About IS Prime

IS Prime offers full-service brokerage and execution via its cutting edge proprietary technology. As a Prime of Prime, IS Prime provides aggregated pricing sourced from Tier one institutions, settled through the group's bank Prime brokers. ISAM Capital Markets also includes IS Prime Hong Kong (regulated by the SFC) and risk management specialist, IS Risk Analytics. For more information about IS Prime, please visit www.isprimefx.com

About FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.