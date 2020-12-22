ARIUM Apartment Communities Donate “Blessing Bags” Across the Country
This holiday season, ARIUM apartment management teams are donating $15,000 in essential items to those in need locally.ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARIUM, CARROLL’s multifamily community management brand, is donating “Blessing Bags” filled with essential items for those in need this holiday season.
At each ARIUM community, property management teams are collecting essential items like water bottles, nonperishable food, hand warmers and socks, and travel-size toiletries, among other things, to create Blessing Bags that will be donated to those in need around town.
Some bags might be attached to fences or stapled to telephone poles for homeless and in-need individuals to pick up, while others are being donated directly to local organizations. The communities are also collecting items to help fulfill local animal shelter’s wish lists.
In support of the local ARIUM communities, parent company CARROLL is donating $15,000 in supplies to help the communities build their bags.
“We are extremely proud of our ARIUM communities as they work to give back to their local neighborhoods,” said CARROLL CEO and Founder Patrick Carroll. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and it’s more important than ever to reach out to those in need. We are happy to support their philanthropy efforts, both during the holiday season and beyond.”
