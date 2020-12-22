Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) Chief Joins Continental Body

Brigadier General Clement Sinkamba, President of the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has been appointed to the Referees Committee at Rugby Africa.

In a letter dated 21st December, 2020 and signed by Rugby Africa General Manager Coralie Van den berg, the appointment follows a Committee meeting held earlier which the decision was arrived at and ratified by Committee Chairman Abdenasser Bougja.

When accepting the appointment, the boss expressed delight and dedicated the appointment to all Zambians. "It is gratifying to receive such a recognition and subsequently a seat at a Continental Body and we don't take it lightly. I hereby dedicate this position/appointment to all the people that help make rugby in Zambia what it is". He added that it is his desire to help raise the refereeing standards in Africa generally and Zambia in particular.

All of us at Zambia Rugby Executive Committee, Secretariat and on behalf of all the affiliates, players, referees, fans and the general public, we congratulate our President.

