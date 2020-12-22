Ochsner Health Transforms Patient Experiences with Slalom and Salesforce

Slalom recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, has partnered with Ochsner Health to transform patient experience and drive data-driven personalization using Salesforce 360.



For this innovative work, Slalom has received the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Healthcare & Life Sciences. Slalom partnered with Ochsner to achieve its vision of a personalized care experience for patients across all digital touchpoints and contact center interactions. Working hand in hand with Ochsner’s IT, marketing, contact center and analytics teams, Slalom guided the creation of an end-to-end, fully measurable patient engagement solution built on Salesforce Health Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud—and integrated with Ochsner’s electronic health record, Epic. Slalom and Ochsner are now implementing and integrating Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Order Management Systems (OMS) to bring transactional data from retail businesses into the 360-degree patient view.

Through investments and innovation in patient experience, Slalom and Ochsner Health are empowering over 870,000 patients each year to live healthier lives with easy access to care when needed.

Comments on the news

“Slalom has worked with Ochsner to develop a more holistic understanding of our patients as healthcare consumers,” said Jennifer Bollinger, Senior Vice President, Consumer Strategy, Ochsner Health System. “With the Salesforce platform, we’re able to ensure each of our patients feel heard, understood and cared for at every touchpoint. We’re connecting data from across the organization, maintaining a 360-degree view of all patients, and delivering relevant, timely and personalized communications that promote health.”

“We share this award with our partners at Ochsner Health, who inspire us every day with their resounding commitment to their patients, providers, employees, and communities,” said Jantzen Bridges, General Manager for Slalom’s Salesforce practice. “From embarking on multi-phase, patient-centric digital transformations like this to deploying nimble COVID-19 response and vaccine management solutions, Slalom’s agility, the flexibility of the Salesforce platform, and our shared commitment to empowering our customers makes it all possible. We are proud to be trailblazing innovations in patient experience on the Salesforce platform.”

“It’s inspiring to see Partner Innovation Award winners such as Slalom drive success for customers by delivering personalized experiences that improve people’s lives,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Now more than ever, companies need to accelerate their digital transformations—and trusted partners can elevate success for customers across industries.”



Salesforce, Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is Louisiana’s largest non-profit, academic healthcare system. From its roots as New Orleans’ first multi-specialty group practice, Ochsner has grown to a nationally recognized hospital system with 40,000+ employees and over 4,500 physicians in 90+ medical specialties serving more than 40 hospitals and over 100 health and urgent care centers.

Media Contact: Tammy Luedtke Slalom (415) 635-4828 tammy.luedtke@slalom.com