Old Tomorrow Teams up With Hockey Helps the Homeless on New Charity Beer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for new years and holiday gifting, Old Tomorrow Craft Beer and national Canadian charity Hockey Helps the Homeless have just launched a new collaboration to bring urgent attention – and financial support – to Ontario’s homeless. Home Ice Advantage is a new premium craft lager that is the first of Old Tomorrow’s new BREW AID charity series of beverages, whereby proceeds will go to selected charities to improve life in Ontario.



Homelessness is a pressing issue in communities across Ontario, where 12,000 people are without shelter on any given night just in Ontario alone. With the COVID pandemic continuing to rage, the need has never been greater for emergency shelters and other support programs to help break the cycle of homelessness.

Through support of Home Ice Advantage, Ontario beer drinkers can be game changers and help shut out homelessness. A portion of every can purchased will go directly to Hockey Helps the Homeless, a national Canadian charity that works through local agencies to provide immediate assistance to those in need. The goal is to heighten public awareness and sensitivity to the needs of Ontario’s homeless community while raising thousands of dollars. Old Tomorrow has secured the support of former NHLer PJ Stock to help amplify the urgent homeless message and generate support for Home Ice Advantage.

Home Ice Advantage was named to recognize the importance of every Canadian’s need for the security of shelter and a warm home. Being homeless prevents thousands of Canadians from feeling safe and secure and this leads to more distress.

The beer inside every can is a hand-crafted super crisp, clean lager. The recipe won SILVER at the 2018 Canadian Brewing Awards. It is made in small batches with all premium, all natural ingredients which produce a fulsome flavour that’s not hoppy or bitter. This first BREW AID beer is available at LCBO’s and select groceries across Ontario.

United Craft President Ian Macdonald explained how his company is hoping to help Ontario charities through beer, “We’re just a small company but have a big heart and we are constantly looking for ways to contribute,“ Ian said. Ian went on to add that “…the pandemic has made our support of charitable events impossible so we pivoted and created the Brew Aid charity series. Our team chose the cause of homelessness as its first initiative because having a home is indeed an advantage that most of us have – but sadly, the crisis of homeless persists and solutions are urgently needed.”

In announcing this initiative, Interim HHTH Executive Director Andrew Gucciardi said, “Homelessness doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and we were so excited to be the charity of choice for the very first beer in Old Tomorrow’s new “Brew Aid ” charitable series called Home Ice Advantage. Not only will it provide the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing crisp lager, it will also help raise funds for our communities who need it most. It’s a win-win situation.”

Ian also explained that the concept behind BREW AID is to help Ontario charities get broader exposure by being featured on our cans, as well as raise badly-needed funds to support important causes. Plans are underway for the Spring roll out of the second beer with a different charity.

