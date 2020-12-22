Global 5G Smart Antenna Market Will Reach USD 6,325 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [195+ Pages] research report, the global 5G Smart Antenna Market in 2019 was approximately USD 260 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6,325 million by 2026. Top market players are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and others.

According to the research study, the global 5G Smart Antenna Market was estimated at USD 260 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6,325 million by 2026. The global 5G Smart Antenna Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of USD 57% from 2019 to 2026.

The Global 5G Smart Antenna Market Is Powered by Use of 5G Technology for Applications that Need Ultra-Low Latency and Ultra-Reliability and Significant Development in the 5G Technologies.

Smart antennas are also referred to as digital antenna arrays, adaptive array antennas, or multiple antennas. A smart antenna is an antenna array that has smart or digital signal processing algorithms and is used for identifying spatial signal signatures. These are further used to locate and track antenna beams on a 5G device by calculating beamforming vectors. Smart antennas are generally used for applications such as estimation of direction of arrival (DOA) of the signal, interference nulling, beamforming, etc. Generally, there are two types of smart antennas adaptive array and switched beam. Smart antennas are a vital component of a wireless communication system and complete spatial signal processing with different antennas. With various developments in smart antenna technology, the use of multiple antennas has been extended to both receiver as well as transmitter and this is referred to as the MIMO system.

5G is also referred to as fifth-generation cellular network technology. 5G is a successor to 4G, the fourth-generation cellular network technology. A key advantage of the 5G cellular network technology is that it has higher bandwidth and offers higher internet speed as well as higher download speed than 4G cellular network technology. 5G technology can give download speeds up to 10 gigabits per second as they function using high-frequency radio waves. 5G technology powered by smart antennas will offer low latency and ultra-reliability. 5G technology integrated with smart antennas can be used for various applications such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, drones, etc.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the 5G smart antenna market, but not restricted to include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., among others.

5G Smart Antenna Market: Growth Drivers

The 5G smart antenna market has been driven by the rapid deployment of 5G technology. Owing to the rapid deployment of 5G, the number of 5G base stations to be deployed around the world is expected to increase in years ahead. In France, Orange operator deployed nearly 367 antennas and Bouygues Telecom is expected to install 67 antennas, which are under test and SFR 43. With the ongoing launch of 5G technology and investment in 5G technologies in regions like North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe, the number of 5G base stations deployed is estimated to increase rapidly. By the end of 2024, in China, the number of 5G base stations deployed around the country is predicted to reach a value of approximately 6.22 million and the number of 5G base stations by the end of 2019, installed in China, was nearly 0.13 million. These trends are expected to drive the global 5G smart antenna market share .

Further, the anticipated to grow in the 5G technology penetration is expected to create new avenues for the 5G smart antenna market. In Mexico, the 5G mobile connections are anticipated to account for nearly 12% of the total mobile connections in Mexico in 2020. The number of 5G subscribers in Latin America is expected to reach a value of 92 million by the end of 2025. In addition, investment in developing the 5G infrastructure is also expected to create new opportunities for the 5G smart antenna market worldwide.

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Type Analysis

Switched Multi-Beam Antenna

Adaptive Array Antenna

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Technology Analysis

SIMO

MISO

MIMO

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Application Analysis

Mobile Phones

Factory Automation

IoT

Connected Vehicles

Others

The 5G smart antenna market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 5G smart antenna industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, industry verticals, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “5G Smart Antenna Market By Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), By Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), and By Application (Mobile Phones, Factory Automation, IoT, Connected Vehicles, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-smart-antenna-market

5G Smart Antenna Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold the majority of the market share in the global 5G smart antenna market. Increasing investment by telecom companies in new 5G technologies is expected to be one of the growth driving factors for the global 5G smart antenna market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth owing to an increase in the growth of the telecom industry in the region and an expected rapid increase in the number of 5G subscriptions in the Asia Pacific.

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to our primary research, owing to the rapid deployment of 5G technology worldwide, the 5G smart antenna worldwide market was worth nearly USD 260 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 57% over the period 2020-2026.

Investment in new 5G antenna technologies and smart antenna technologies is expected to create new avenues for the global 5G smart antenna market.

Based on type, the switched multi-beam antenna segment is expected to dominate the 5G smart antenna worldwide market by the end of 2026.

In terms of application, the mobile phone segment is expected to hold a major share in the global 5G smart antenna market by the end of 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the 5G smart antenna industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the 5G smart antenna industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the 5G smart antenna market.

