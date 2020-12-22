Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eagle Bulk Shipping Becomes a Signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has become a signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter (the “Charter”).

The Charter, which was launched in October 2020, provides a global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behavior in order to promote international shipping’s decarbonization. The Charter is consistent with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) ambition for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping to peak as soon as possible and to reduce by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “In a continuation of our efforts to help drive transparency to emissions reporting and decarbonization within shipping, we are excited to join the Sea Cargo Charter. We believe the Charter, along with other global green initiatives we are involved with, including Poseidon Principles and the Getting to Zero Coalition, will help our industry reach IMO 2030 and IMO 2050 emissions reduction targets. At Eagle, we continue to execute on both strategic and operational efficiency initiatives in order to improve our carbon footprint, such as: fleet renewal, installing energy saving devices, applying low friction hull coatings, and leveraging data to optimize voyage execution.”

For more information on the Sea Cargo Charter, please go to: www.seacargocharter.org

For information on Eagle’s ESG strategy, please go to: www.eagleships.com/esg/

