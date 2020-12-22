Consumer Complaint Resolutions Increase 500% with PissedConsumer.com Video Interviews

/EIN News/ -- Online consumer advocacy website, PissedConsumer.com, found that consumers using the site’s video interview option saw complaint resolutions at 5 times the rate of traditional consumer complaints



NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over a 3-year period U.S. consumer advocacy and customer complaints website, PissedConsumer.com, found video interviews increased the chance of consumers getting a satisfactory resolution 5 times more than with written consumer complaints.

Pissed Consumer launched its video interview feature in 2017. The videos amplify stand-out consumer reviews and “put a face” to some of the site’s customer complaints. This can help consumers get the attention of company representatives when standard reviews aren’t enough.

"Consumers are eager to participate in video interviews to share their stories,” said Joanna Simpson of PissedConsumer.com. “With video interviews, reviewers can more effectively share experiences that are difficult to explain in written reviews. Videos give them a true ‘voice’ when sharing interactions with companies, removing some of the usual anonymity behind consumer complaints which can make companies more receptive to offering solutions.”

Video interviews aren’t limited to consumer participants. Business owners can also take part.

For example, a business owner or company representative might use a video interview to share tutorials on how to use their products or explain recent product or service changes. This gives business owners the opportunity to address common customer questions or concerns before they become a problem, and before a consumer complaint is filed.

“Video interviews help create a more personal connection between consumers and business owners,” said Simpson. “That human touch can go a long way toward easing tensions with angry customers, both by fostering conversations that lead to resolutions and by keeping customers better-informed to minimize complaints in the first place.”

To learn more about video interviews, or to view all past consumer video interviews, visit the Pissed Consumer Interview page.

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a social consumer advocacy website where people can share consumer complaints and feedback with others. Visitors can also research companies, products, and services before making important purchasing decisions. Business solutions are available to help companies protect their reputations by responding to, and resolving, problems reported in consumer complaints.

For more information about PissedConsumer.com or its consumer video interviews, please visit www.PissedConsumer.com.

