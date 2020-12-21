Commission reports on ninth negotiating round with Australia

Australia | Brussels, 22 December 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission today published the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round for the EU-Australia trade agreement.

The ninth round of negotiations for an ambitious and comprehensive EU-Australia trade agreement was held virtually from 30 November to 11 December 2020.

Negotiators discussed and progressed in most areas of the future agreement, such as technical barriers to trade, sustainable development, goods, public procurement, rules of origin, subsidies, intellectual property rights and geographical indications. The chapter on good regulatory practices was provisionally concluded.

The next virtual negotiation round is provisionally scheduled March 2021.

Report of 9th negotiation round

More information about the EU-Australia trade negotiations