Altair International Expands Its International Team

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to welcome several new additions to its international team, Mr. Syed Rahman of India, and Mr. Adam Fishman of Israel. Mssrs. Fishman and Rahman will assist the Company in identifying and assessing business opportunities in their respective regions as Altair expands.



Adam Fishman is an attorney by profession and practiced law for 10 years in the U.S. in both private practice and as in-house counsel for United Airlines. Until 2005, Adam served as the first Chicago area Director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) tripling its reach in the region. Adam's Israel-based business development and consulting career began after moving to Israel in 2005 where he has served as the VP of Legal and Director of Corporate Development for SLK Development & Consulting Group Ltd. And as the Executive Director of American Friends of Likud. Adam has forged strong relationships with Israel’s hi-tech business, innovation, security and political leaders including key CEOs and policy makers.

Syed Rahman is a Technical Architect by profession and has held leadership roles across various geographies including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the US. Syed has delivered Hi-Tech solutions for 17 years and setup up new establishments in India for organizations working on the latest cutting-edge technologies. In these capacities he has worked in building relation with customers in Retail, Banking, Logistics, and Government sectors, working closely with Policy makers/Advisors, Ministers, CXO’s and State Secretaries. Syed has advised start-ups, managed teams of highly skilled technical personnel, lead a talented R&D team as well as formulated effective product execution strategy.

As previously announced Altair continues to position itself within the green energy sector with significant agreements in the multi-billion Lithium marketspace. From exploration and development to extraction technologies, end products and recycling, Altair’s strategy is one of vertical integration within key components of a rapidly growing sector that is set to dominate the global energy market. The company looks forward to Syed and Adam expanding Altair’s technological footprint in Lithium extraction and energy density and recycling solutions by building relationships in such leading edge tech sectors as India and Israel.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Contact:

info@altairinternationalcorp.com

+1 412-770-3140

Forward-Looking Statements:

