Print, scan and copy effortlessly with the Canon PIXMA TS3440, a compact and easy-to-use entry-level printer

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com) today announces the PIXMA TS3440, the latest in Canon’s PIXMA TS range of entry-level inkjet printers. Capable of managing everyday printing needs, this three-in-one, multifunction printer offers easy-to-use features, including four-colour FINE cartridges for straightforward replacement and simple set up with one-touch wireless connectivity to maximise productivity.

The improved Web Setup Guide offers easy to understand videos and imagery, for step-by-step instructions to get started; while the one-touch Wireless Connect button instantly links the printer with a smart device, PC or laptop when connected to Wi-Fi.

After install, everyday use continues to be straightforward with crystal clear navigation via the 1.5” mono segment LCD screen. Users can access core printer functions and maintenance, including checking printing status and paper size. Save power with the Auto Power mode, which automatically starts printing from a powered down state and is accessible from home or remotely.

High-quality, low cost

The Canon PIXMA TS3440 is perfect for students looking for a cost-effective solution, or those working from home who need high-quality output. Compatible with FINE and FINE XL cartridges for higher paper yields, the PIXMA TS3440 requires fewer ink changes, minimising waste and additional spend. The hybrid ink system, which employs both dye and pigment-based inks in tandem, allows for vivid colour and sharp text, perfect for printing detailed teaching materials. The printer also delivers crisp imagery with borderless photo printing up to 5x7”, with 4x6” photos printing in just 65 seconds [1] on high-quality Glossy Photo Paper, so users can bring their memories to life.

To ensure users are never caught out with empty ink cartridges, the PIXMA TS3440 supports Easy Ink Delivery Reminders which sends email notifications when running low on ink and links to genuine Canon cartridge replacements, available to order straight to the door.

Enhanced connectivity

When working on-the-go and from multiple devices, such as a smartphone or laptop, it is vital to have access to all important documents. Whether it’s to submit a finished assignment or for when referring to presentation notes for an upcoming meeting, the PIXMA TS3440 provides improved connectivity to a range of apps and websites, ensuring files are always accessible, without the need to open each one individually.

These apps include the PIXMA Cloud Link, available via the Canon Print app, which allows users to print directly from Google Drive [2], Dropbox and Evernote through Wi-Fi. In addition, the compatible Google Classroom app is ideal for those learning and teaching remotely. Available across iOS and Android devices, the Canon Print app allows users to print documents and photos directly in the app, as well as check the printer’s status and connectivity. For hands-free use, the PIXMA TS3440 is compatible with voice command [3] services such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for direct printing, checking ink levels or powering on or off without having to lift a finger.

The PIXMA TS3440 comes equipped with PIXMA Chat Print, to enable users to send and print photos and documents directly from the Facebook Messenger app - ideal for students collaborating on new projects or for friends and families keeping in touch with photos of loved ones.

Unleash creativity

Supporting a diverse range of media, the PIXMA TS3440’s rear paper feed is compatible with a variety of paper types, including Canon’s Magnetic Photo paper and Restickable Photo paper, to make personalised fridge magnets or stickers that brighten up any home. With a smoother paper pass and clearer loading instructions, users are guaranteed perfect prints every time – ideal for printing photos for gallery walls with Canon’s 5x5” square media.

Alongside its exceptional printing capabilities, the Canon PIXMA TS3440 provides access to an array of tools including Wi-Fi PictBridge, which lets users connect a camera directly to their printer. Perfect for professional photographers in need of quick prints, or families looking to decorate their home with photos, this function allows printing without the need of an additional PC connection.

“For many, working and learning from home has become a familiar way of life. Students and those using their home as a workspace will welcome this printers ease of use, quick set up & PIXMA chat Print. The printer also supports Canon’s Easy-Photo Print Editor App (http://bit.ly/2KhpTwB) (iOS/Android), which users can use to edit and print photos directly from their smartphone, as well as create original content such as calendars, posters or collages. Inspiration for these creations can be found on Canon’s free Creative Park (http://bit.ly/34zTMzb) mobile app ( iOS/Android) (http://bit.ly/3pfwUwB) or via desktop, featuring a vast range of 3D paper craft templates for hours of family creativity,” said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.

For more information on the Canon PIXMA TS3440 inkjet printer, please visit: https://bit.ly/37GFcYg

Canon PIXMA TS3440 Key Features:

Four-colour FINE cartridges

Wi-Fi connectivity

Compatible with PIXMA Cloud Link

Canon PRINT app

Cloud print and scan capability

Rear paper feed

1.5” mono LCD

Borderless photos up to 5x7”

[1] Photo print speed is based on the default setting using ISO/JIS-SCID N2 on Photo Paper Plus Glossy II and does not take into account data processing time on host computer. [2] Google Drive and Google Classroom are trademarks of Google LLC [3] Available in English, French and German

