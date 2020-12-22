Coronavirus - Uganda: Launch of the Community Engagement Strategy in Eastern Region

Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu launches the Community Engagement Strategy in Eastern Region. The strategy will strengthen community participation and ownership at village and household level in managing COVID-19. The launch is held w/support from Seed Global Health and RHITES E.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
