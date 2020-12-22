Portwell Adds New 1U 19” Rackmount to Its Family of Network Security Appliances
Powered by Single Intel® 2nd Generation Xeon® Scalable Processors, New APTNS-33180 provides higher performance, greater stability, reliability, and flexibility
The new APTNS-33180 1U 19˝ rackmount networking security appliance delivers wide LAN/network bandwidth together with a flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance (https://www.portwell.com), announces APTNS-33180, the newest member of its APTNS series. APTNS-33180 is a 1U 19” rackmount high-performance network appliance that is powered by Single Intel 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors family (formerly named Cascade Lake -SP) that provides the high flexibility of up to 36 GbE LAN ports, quick and easy field maintenance and a CRPS power supply for extended reliability and performance for enterprise applications. According to Frank Yeh, project manager at American Portwell Technology, the new APTNS-33180 is designed to benefit a wide range of applications primarily in the data center as a network server, 5G infrastructure, IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, and network switch.
— Robert Feng
American Portwell’s APTNS-33180’s rich features include 4x 10G SFP+ ports; 4x PCIe x8 slots that support up to 32 GbE LAN ports, copper or fiber; supports 2x 100G QSFP28 LAN ports; CRPS 550W power supply; hot-swappable fan; hot-plugged LCD and BMC/IPMI module.
“Powered by the single Intel 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors family and packed with a host of useful features, the new APTNS-33180 1U 19˝ rackmount networking security appliance delivers wide LAN/network bandwidth together with a flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports,” says Robert Feng, a senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “Plus, with its CRPS 550W power supply and extended reliability, field maintenance is a snap. So, customers can not only benefit from this outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability,” Feng adds, “but also from the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product.”
# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
