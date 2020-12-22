Portwell Adds New 1U 19” Rackmount to Its Family of Network Security Appliances

APTNS-33180-Front

APTNS-33180-Front

APTNS-33180-Back

APTNS-33180-Back

Powered by Single Intel® 2nd Generation Xeon® Scalable Processors, New APTNS-33180 provides higher performance, greater stability, reliability, and flexibility

The new APTNS-33180 1U 19˝ rackmount networking security appliance delivers wide LAN/network bandwidth together with a flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports.”
— Robert Feng
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance (https://www.portwell.com), announces APTNS-33180, the newest member of its APTNS series. APTNS-33180 is a 1U 19” rackmount high-performance network appliance that is powered by Single Intel 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors family (formerly named Cascade Lake -SP) that provides the high flexibility of up to 36 GbE LAN ports, quick and easy field maintenance and a CRPS power supply for extended reliability and performance for enterprise applications. According to Frank Yeh, project manager at American Portwell Technology, the new APTNS-33180 is designed to benefit a wide range of applications primarily in the data center as a network server, 5G infrastructure, IDS/IPS, UTM, VPN, and network switch.

American Portwell’s APTNS-33180’s rich features include 4x 10G SFP+ ports; 4x PCIe x8 slots that support up to 32 GbE LAN ports, copper or fiber; supports 2x 100G QSFP28 LAN ports; CRPS 550W power supply; hot-swappable fan; hot-plugged LCD and BMC/IPMI module.

“Powered by the single Intel 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors family and packed with a host of useful features, the new APTNS-33180 1U 19˝ rackmount networking security appliance delivers wide LAN/network bandwidth together with a flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports,” says Robert Feng, a senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “Plus, with its CRPS 550W power supply and extended reliability, field maintenance is a snap. So, customers can not only benefit from this outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability,” Feng adds, “but also from the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product.”


# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



Product Contact
Frank Yeh
Project Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3342
franky@portwell.com

Media Contact
Theresa Wu
Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
510-403-3354
theresaw@portwell.com

American Portwell Technology
E-mail: info@portwell.com
Phone: +1-510-403-3399
WEB: https://www.portwell.com

Frank Yeh
American Portwell Technology
+15104033354 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Portwell Adds New 1U 19” Rackmount to Its Family of Network Security Appliances

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Frank Yeh
American Portwell Technology
+15104033354 ext.
Company/Organization
American Portwell Technology
44200 Christy Street
Fremont, California, 94538
United States
+1 5104033399
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

About Portwell

More From This Author
Portwell Adds New 1U 19” Rackmount to Its Family of Network Security Appliances
Matrox Video Validates Portwell Rackmount Systems for Video Wall Use
Portwell Announces PCOM-B656VGL COM Express® 3.0 Type 6 Compact Module, The Latest Addition to its COM Express Family
View All Stories From This Author