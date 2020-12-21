Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Advanced Circuits – 2020 Highlights.  

At the beginning of 2020, we all had big plans for the New Year as we do every year, filled with new energy, ambition, enthusiasm, and hope.

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the beginning of 2020, we all had big plans for the New Year as we do every year, filled with new energy, ambition, enthusiasm, and hope.Of course, then COVID-19 hit, and we all had to modify our plans and adapt our ways of working and living. Although we were challenged every day here at Advanced Circuits , we are still very grateful for many things. We are thankful for our overall health and for our commitment to excellence which remained intact due to our health and safety protocols, discipline and hard work from our amazing employees. I’m proud to say that due to our strong company financial foundation we did not have to lay-off or furlough any of our employees this year. In addition we did not use any government PPP loans; it was important to us that those loans went to the small businesses that really needed them.I’m grateful that we were able to successfully deliver on our long time company promise which is to have the Best On-Time delivery and unsurpassed quality in the industry from each of our three US Based Manufacturing facilities even during these extremely challenging times.I’m also extremely grateful for the grit and determination of our wonderful customers; your ability to quickly adapt to changes and make the best of a tough situation is truly what makes America great!We are looking forward to servicing you in 2021 – with enthusiasm, purpose, and optimism for the New Year.I wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year; may 2021 be a safe a prosperous year for all of us!About Advanced CircuitsAdvanced Circuits is a leading PCB Manufacturer and PCB Assembler that has served many industries such as aerospace, military, commercial, defense, and the medical industry throughout the United States since 1989. They specialize in quick turn PCB prototype and PCB production with their own in-house PCB assembly capabilities. Advanced Circuits offers 100% Made in the USA PCB Manufacturing with three State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities across the US totaling over 200,000 sq. ft. Advanced Circuits has the Best On-Time shipping record in the industry and is known for their customer excellence. They are also known for their world renowned FREE PCB Design File Check, Freedfm.com, and their FREE PCB Layout Software, PCBArtist.com. Advanced Circuits offers the full cycle of PCB Solutions from free design layout to full spec final production PCBs. Customers continue to choose Advanced Circuits for their instant quote and order options that help keep projects on time and on budget to help customers meet their deadlines and final projects!