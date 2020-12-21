Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20A406364

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: About 3:15 p.m. Dec. 20, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Michael Dupont

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the death of an inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. Michael Dupont, 36, of Barre City was found in his cell by Department of Corrections staff at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was given emergency care by DOC staff and subsequently transported by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, where he was later pronounced deceased.

 

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to perform a death investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates the death was a suicide. The investigation into the details and circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing. An autopsy is being performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. There is no evidence of foul play.

 

No additional information is available at this time. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

 

- 30 -

 

Derby Barracks / Death investigation

