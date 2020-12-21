South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 21, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As first announced Nov. 21, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.

We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind. DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health provide several resources for coping with the prolonged stress of this public health crisis.

Additionally, while DHEC will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates on the agency’s COVID-19 webpage, beginning Jan. 2, 2021, the same information that’s provided online will no longer be reported out in a duplicative news release. DHEC will publicly announce on its social media platforms when the webpage was been updated with new COVID-19 data for the public and media to view.

DHEC will regularly issue news releases announcing new and important information about the state’s COVID-19 response and will continue to keep South Carolinians updated on the most current and factual information. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 for the latest information and scdhec.gov/vaxfacts for the latest information specific to COVID-19 vaccines.

Latest COVID-19 Update (December 21, 2020)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Confirmed and probable cases: 255,210/20,523

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,587/375

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,342,677

Testing opportunities available statewide: 315

9,796 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.7% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

