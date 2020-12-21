Mediated Online Solutions
Divorce and Coparenting SupportALBANY, NY, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Mediation: A Better Way to Navigate through Divorce
(Elizabethtown, New York) Mediated Online Solutions is a newly-formed organization that offers virtual mediation, divorce coaching, and co-parenting support services for couples going through divorce or separation.
The team at Mediated Online Solutions offers a respectful alternative to the traditional adversarial process where parties battle out their differences and judges decide their fate. The goal in mediation is for the parties to reach a mutually beneficial agreement without the expense and stress of a lengthy court battle. In today’s unprecedented times, this is possible online through video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Skype. This allows for maximum convenience to the parties, who can conveniently – and safely – mediate their family law issue from the convenience of their home.
Debra Whitson is an experienced Mediator and Collaborative Divorce Attorney. Her prior experience as a prosecutor and her many years spent in her family law practice have led Debra to strongly believe that legal battles are more harmful than helpful to families. As a result, she is passionate about helping people find ways to make their own decisions rather than leaving it to the court. Debra uses her knowledge and experience to mediate divorce, separation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, cohabitation agreements, child custody, child/spousal support, and property division.
John Haverlick is a licensed clinical social worker, mediator, and family therapist who has spent over 50 years assisting children, families, and couples in recognizing their strength and resilience so that they can better cope with the situations in their lives. John is a trusted listener and guide, helping clients face some of their most difficult life obstacles with grace and compassion. He is also an expert at coaching individuals through life transitions such as divorce or separation. John has helped thousands of parents successfully navigate through the challenges of co-parenting after separation and the challenges of co-parenting through blended family situations.
With Debra’s legal expertise and John’s extensive experience in mental health, this power team is uniquely equipped to help couples with virtual coaching and mediation services to those going through divorce and co-parenting challenges. Being virtual means that they can help anyone, anywhere in the world at any time.
A mediated divorce helps families avoid the emotional toll of a litigated divorce and allows the parties to craft an agreement that is uniquely tailored to meet their needs. Because the process involves a pledge to treat each other with respect and teaches the couple better ways to communicate effectively, the parties can end their marriage and at the same time gain skills to more effectively co-parent and solve problems as they move forward. Most families who choose mediation spend less money on legal fees and litigation costs.
Mediated Online Solutions has received five-star reviews from clients who have seen positive results. One of those clients writes, “I wanted to go through the divorce process without losing my integrity and becoming bitter. Debra helped me navigate through my options with civility. Needing to get a divorce is unpleasant, but I was satisfied with the final outcome Debra helped me achieve.”
“We are so excited to be able to bring this service together and give people an option that allows them to mediate their life from home,” said Debra Whitson. “I have seen the toll that courtroom divorce and custody battles have taken on families, especially children. I can’t imagine why anyone would choose litigation over mediation.”
About
Mediation Online Solutions is a relationship and divorce strategy-based business, with a team of attorneys and therapists helping clients get one common result: an inexpensive way to resolve conflicts outside of a courtroom.
