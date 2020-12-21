Building industry supports Ontario move to tighter COVID-19 restrictions to combat rising cases

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) support today’s provincial government action to combat rising COVID-19 cases. While construction may continue with strict protocols in place, the industry recognizes the immense responsibility that comes with an essential workplace designation.

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, our industry has continued to work safely, and the very low number of cases associated with construction activities are a reflection of this,” said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO of BILD. “Health and safety are paramount on construction sites and never more so than during this pandemic. Our members have implemented and continue to enforce measures and policies that meet or exceed all provincial requirements.”

Today’s announcement is a necessary step to curb the growth in cases and provide the health care system with the ability to cope while the process of vaccination ramps up, bringing us all light at the end of a very dark tunnel. Allowing the residential and commercial construction industry to continue working will mean that once we do return to a semblance of normalcy later in 2021, we will not have exacerbated the housing supply crisis in an already undersupplied market.

Under the measures announced this afternoon, construction activities and supporting services for new building may continue with enhanced COVID-19 protocols and inspections in place. Sales centres for new developments must move to virtual and/or appointment only.

“We all want to be safe at home and at work,” said Joe Vaccaro, CEO of OHBA. “With these new restrictions, the Ontario government continues to make public safety the priority. Across Ontario, industry members have been continuously enhancing their health and safety and COVID-19 protocols. We support increased inspection and enforcement and are utilizing the extended construction hours to stagger work and increase social distancing on projects. All of our members, from builders to renovators to suppliers, will continue to focus on public and worker safety while ensuring that thousands of families get the keys to the homes they have been waiting for across Ontario.”

With almost 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 269,000 jobs in the region and $30.3 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. The residential construction industry contributes over $51 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy, employing more than 330,000 people across the province.

