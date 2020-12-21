DNREC to Temporarily Close Park Offices Starting Dec. 24

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close all park offices within Delaware State Parks starting Thursday, Dec. 24 through Jan. 11, 2021, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The closures coincide with Gov. John Carney’s latest stay-at-home advisory, which strongly urges Delawareans to avoid gathering indoors with anyone from outside their households during the advisory timeframe.

Those who wish to purchase Delaware State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing Permits while park offices are closed may still do so online at www.destateparks.com/know/passestagsfees.

While state park bathrooms close each winter and portable toilets will remain in place at select sites, guests are asked to plan accordingly as restrooms may be unavailable in some areas.

For more information about Delaware State Parks, visit www.destateparks.com.

The Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo.

