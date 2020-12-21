Vigna Law Group: Neurological Injury Law Firm Comments on Penumbra Jet 7 Lawsuit

Dr. Greg Vigna

Vigna Law Group comments on Penumbra Jet 7 Lawsuit.

Patients who have suffered a stroke and complications of a medical device that robbed them of the chance of neurological recovery by a Penumbra Inc. must be marched to the courthouse...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Penumbra Inc. made a mistake in its design of its catheter and like other pharmaceutical injury cases compounded it by not recalling the device from the market when safety signals began coming in.” Greg Vigna, MD, JD, stroke expert, national pharmaceutical injury lawyer

“We have seen this before in the IVC filter litigation, that companies keep defective devices on the market as they make necessary design changes in the device to avoid scrutiny by the FDA during the 510(k) process to obtain clearance of a next device without the design flaw.” Ben Martin, national pharmaceutical lawyer, co-lead Cook IVC Litigation.

Why choose the Vigna Law Group?

1) Unlike other law firms, we are picky as to case criteria selection and only sign big damage cases that can be individually litigated.

2) Unlike other mass tort law firms who failed to litigate cases in the IVC filter litigation, we continue going forward past the Multidistrict Litigation that fails to compensate the most injured.

3) Unlike other mass tort law firms who failed to litigate the neurologically injured in the vaginal mesh litigation, we continue going forward past the Multidistrict Litigation to ensure the most injured women are fairly compensated.

4) Unlike other mass tort law firms, each case is evaluated individually as to damages by a physician expert, pharmaceutical injury lawyer, and a life care planner to understand the full extent of money damages that were suffered.

“We have seen this before. Law firms are jumping into this litigation with no intention of litigating these cases. Patients who have suffered a stroke and complications of a medical device that robbed them of the chance of neurological recovery by a Penumbra Inc. must be marched to the courthouse, as the future care cost is substantial and the pain and suffering is immeasurable." Greg Vigna, MD, JD Stroke Expert, Board Certified Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He is a stroke expert and national malpractice attorney. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

