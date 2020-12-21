DutyFreeZone.com platform enables fashion brands, small and large, to connect with vast audiences of consumers.

DutyFreeZone.com is inviting all fashion designers worldwide, small and large, local or international, to open their e-store free of charge on DutyFreeZone.com.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ongoing pandemic is affecting every sphere of people's lives: from places they can go, the way they spend their time, to the way they spend money. There are many apprehensions in the minds of customers when it comes to high-end shopping.

The trickle-down effect of low spends by consumers has affected everyone, from retailers to weavers. As a result, fashion designers are doing minimal business through their stores, but online retail has emerged as a winner. Even those designers who were earlier not open to the idea of selling their products online are now transiting to the digital space.

This pandemic-hit world has wide-ranging ramifications for marketing, advertising, and e-commerce. Nowhere is this more evident than with local and talented fashion designers, who focused on the local luxury market with retail experiences and unparalleled services in their flagship shop.

Some of the biggest names in the fashion circuit take their businesses online. In contrast, local or small fashion designers get rejected by the Amazon and Farfetch of the world. Good news! DutyFreeZone.com is inviting all fashion designers worldwide, small and large, local or international, to open their e-store free of charge on DutyFreeZone.com.

DutyFreeZone.com strongly believes that a designer brand without an online presence is losing out on a simple opportunity to (literally and virtually) open a store in every city of the world.

"At DutyFreeZone.com, we provide these fashion designers with an online platform free of charge to give them a chance to be seen and admired worldwide. We are confident that they will be very successful; we are adding some exciting online exclusives for DutyFreeZone.com," said Reynald Grattagliano, CEO of DutyFreeZone.com.

The founder of DutyFreeZone.com, Reynald Grattagliano, shares his experience with the online space during this pandemic time. "As the world faces unprecedented times, given the accelerated shift to digital space in the way we engage with brands and each other, I believe it is crucial to embrace innovative methods to reach all audiences. Most importantly, we must help every fashion designer worldwide to showcase their collection on our platform."

"We know that there are young and very talented designer houses worldwide, such as in India, Colombia, Kuwait, Mexico, China, and many more. All of them are welcome on DutyFreeZone.com."

About DutyFreeZone.com

In 1998 DutyFreeZone.com was the world's first online E-duty-free shop based on the Caribbean Island of Curaçao - Today, DutyFreeZone.com is labeled as the world's largest duty-free marketplace.

When it started in 1998, DutyFreeZone.com was buying inventory from vendors for its Curacao distribution center located right on the airport runway, taking orders online and shipping them to consumers worldwide.

DutyFreeZone.com re-invented itself in 2020 when suddenly the Covid 19 pandemic changed the entire industry. At that time, Reynald Grattagliano, DutyFreeZone.com founder, came up with the idea to open a multi sellers' marketplace. Its goal is to help thousands of duty-free shops and brands sell online all together under one roof to serve a crisis-hit industry struggling to stay alive.

With DutyFreeZone.com, consumers have in front of them a vast choice of thousands of brands available, usually sold in shops and duty-free shops from manufacturers from all over the world.

DutyFreezone.com aims to become the world's largest luxury duty-free mall where the consumers can find all they need under one roof.

Vendors worldwide can sell products on DutyFreeZone.com that they drop-ship from other vendors or ship directly from their location or distribution center to customers located anywhere in the world.

DutyFreeZone.com showcase millions of products from thousands of brands posting their products for sale on the DutyFreeZone.com online platform.

Customers worldwide can purchase any combination of products in a single checkout instead of buying them from an airport or a mall and have their order delivered right to their home or office.

Vendors process the payments through DutyFreeZone.com payment gateway who in turn distribute the money to the vendors after deducting a small commission.

About Reynald Grattagliano

Reynald Grattagliano is the founder of DutyFreeZone.com. After COVID-19 has impacted the entire travel retail industry, he came up with the idea to upgrade DutyFreeZone.com and transform it into an open multi sellers' marketplace. Its main goal is to help thousands of brands sell online all together under one roof to serve a crisis-hit industry struggling to stay alive.

