RedTeam Acquires Fieldlens’ Mobile Field Management Technology

The addition of Fieldlens’ industry-leading plan markup software gives RedTeam an unparalleled suite of technology solutions built exclusively for the construction industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a cloud-based construction management platform for commercial contractors, today announced it has acquired the Fieldlens mobile field management software application for the construction industry.



Fieldlens is a mobile plan markup tool that allows construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates and more using photos and video and pin those directly to project plans – right from the field. It provides visibility and communication throughout the entire project chain, from subcontractors all the way up to building owners.

“Fieldlens is a proven commodity in construction technology – and like RedTeam, developed by construction professionals – so we’re excited to acquire the software and integrate its functionalities into the RedTeam platform,” said Michael Wright, founder and CEO of RedTeam. “A plan markup tool was already part of our roadmap, so acquiring Fieldlens is strategically a perfect fit for us and our clients.”

Fieldlens is RedTeam’s first software acquisition. RedTeam is working to integrate Fieldlens into its construction management platform and plans to offer Fieldlens as a standalone product as well.

The acquisition of Fieldlens’ software is the latest in a series of platform enhancements that RedTeam has added over the past few months on its rise to the top of a new class of hyper-vertical, purpose-built enterprise applications.

TeamPlayer is RedTeam’s app that facilitates subcontractor collaboration by making communication more efficient, reducing risk, increasing compliance and addressing pain points in billing.

A new ROI Calculator helps commercial contractors estimate and measure the value of adopting different construction technologies.

helps commercial contractors estimate and measure the value of adopting different construction technologies. New financial management features like Project Phases and Project Cost Categories help general contractors understand costs at a time when the industry is dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.



RedTeam recently made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, having achieved a three-year compound annual growth rate of 160 percent. RedTeam is used by more than 500 general contractors and 100,000 discreet users to manage a collective $8 billion of commercial construction work in progress.

For more information on RedTeam Software, visit www.redteam.com .

Existing Fieldlens customers can visit Www.RedTeam.com/Fieldlens for product updates.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout.