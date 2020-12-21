Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), based on the results of the annual reconstitution of the index announced by Nasdaq on December 11, 2020. The inclusion will become effective prior to the U.S. market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies, and is a modified market capitalization weighted index. According to NASDAQ, the NBI is reconstituted annually in December in accordance with a set of eligibility criteria including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume. The index currently has 198 securities as its components. For more information about the NBI, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/index/overview/nbi.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investors and Media:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
harmstrong@arcutis.com
805-418-5006, Ext. 740


